Free Hanukkah event to be held Sunday at The Square in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
This year, the first night of Hanukkah is at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Square (a.k.a. CityPlace) is hosting a free community event from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Mandel JCC is working with the venue to host a candle lighting. In addition, families can kick-off the "eight crazy nights" with live music, face painting, balloon twisting, games, kosher latkes, Sufganiyot (donuts), and more.

Organizers are asking people to bring donations to the event.

"It's always about giving back. You know, we try to build community and part of building community is giving back because we're also lucky. And so we're collecting new underwear and socks and pajamas that we're going to partner with JAFCO to get out into the community," said Jesse Rosen who is the President & CEO of Mandel JCC.

The JCC said that people who pre-register to attend the event will receive a free gift.

For more information, click here.

