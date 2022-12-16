Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A black Toyota RAV 4 flew down Tamarind Avenue heading south. There was a grey store on the right. About 10-15 people scattered.

"West Palm Beach police responded to a drive-by shooting," Mike Jachles, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, said.

The department responded in large numbers. Crime scene tape was up, squad cars with flashing lights were everywhere, and witnesses were questioned on the street and in squad cars.

Initially, they found a 16-year-old teenager and a 31-year-old man shot. But things got a bit more interesting as time went on.

"They saw five guns inside an abandoned building along with some drugs," Jachles said.

He went on to say the guns were found in an abandoned house.

"They were able to get a search warrant, and the guns that were recovered, one of them had a Glock switch on it that converts a gun to a fully automatic from a semi-automatic. And they also had an extended capacity magazine with a capacity of 30 rounds per magazine," he said.

The scene involved people watching from their balconies and front doors.

The search for the Toyota RAV 4 began.

"The West Palm Beach police were able to identify that car, and it was stopped on I-95 a short time after the shooting," Jachles said.

Two people were detained. However, no charges have been filed.

