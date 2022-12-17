Isaiah Wong leads No. 25 Miami past St. Francis (Pa.) 91-76

Isaiah Wong scored 22 points and No. 25 Miami beat St. Francis (Pa.) 91-76 on Saturday.

Wooga Poplar added a career-high 20 points and Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 14 points for the Hurricanes (11-1), who won their seventh straight. It's the first week the Hurricanes earned an in-season Top-25 ranking since March 12, 2018, when they landed at 22.

Miami offset a pesky first half by the Red Flash (3-9) and took the lead for good with seven unanswered points to open the second half. Wong's 3-point-play capped the early run and put Miami ahead 44-37.

Poplar's dunk with 12:28 remaining gave the Hurricanes their first double-digit lead at 59-48. Miami also got double-figure scoring from Jordan Miller and Anthony Walker, who had 10 points each.

Miami guard Harlond Beverly (5) shoots as St. Francis guard Ronell Giles Jr. defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.

Josh Cohen scored 30 points and Landon Moore finished with 25 points for St. Francis.

Behind a combined 17 points from Moore and Cohen, the Red Flash led 20-14 in the opening 10 minutes. Moore's 3-point play with 46 seconds left put St. Francis ahead 37-35 before Wong’s steal and fast-break dunk tied it at halftime.

Miami sophomore guard Nijel Pack, the team’s third-leading scorer, didn’t play because of an undisclosed illness. Pack was averaging 11.3 points.

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis: The loss extended the Red Flash’s road slide to six. It is the longest road skid since the 2018-19 team lost its first seven.

Miami: Wong, a fourth-year junior guard, was recently named Oscar Robertson Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after 36- and 23-point outings in Miami’s previous games. Wong already received player of the week honors.

UP NEXT

St. Francis: Visits Robert Morris on Wednesday.

Miami: Hosts No. 2 Virginia on Tuesday.

