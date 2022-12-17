Police: DUI driver crashes into Christmas decorations

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 30-year-old driver was arrested after police in Port St. Lucie said he crashed into a frontyard while under the influence early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home at 2 a.m. after receiving a call that a driver ran over and damaged a resident's Christmas decorations. The driver also crashed into a parked car in the driveway.

The driver, whose name has not been released, then tried to drive away, but officers arrived at the scene and arrested the person on a DUI charge.

Police said the driver received multiple citations and was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Super Nintendo World to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood
18-year-old arrested in connection with Rivera Beach fatal hit-and-run crash
Police find modified handguns at scene of drive-by shooting

Latest News

Baker Act exams among Florida children reach historic new high
Some sharks return to the same sites to breed for decades
Palm Beach Shores EMT arrested, accused of having sex with 13-year-old
Affidavit: Mother of 'Baby June' searched about Boynton Beach Inlet 574 times