Police: DUI driver crashes into Christmas decorations

A 30-year-old driver was arrested after police in Port St. Lucie said he crashed into a frontyard while under the influence early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home at 2 a.m. after receiving a call that a driver ran over and damaged a resident's Christmas decorations. The driver also crashed into a parked car in the driveway.

The driver, whose name has not been released, then tried to drive away, but officers arrived at the scene and arrested the person on a DUI charge.

Police said the driver received multiple citations and was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

