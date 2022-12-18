Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at Burlington Coat Factory. (Source: KMBC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - More than 50 families got a holiday surprise this week in Kansas City thanks to a Chiefs star.

Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off about $10,000 in layaways at a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Smith-Schuster said there were times when he didn’t get a gift or had to share when he was growing up. So, now he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about. These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game we play in,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community.”

The JuJu Foundation is described as a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

This was the JuJu foundation’s first event like this in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game
Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off
Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open in February 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Super Nintendo World to open in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Martin scores 18 as FAU beats FIU 79-53 in C-USA opener
FSU defeated by St. John's at Orange Bowl Basketball Classic
Vets honored at South Florida National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways