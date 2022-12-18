Deputies: Felon caught after crashing car, fleeing behind business

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST
Martin County deputies have captured a felon who they said crashed his vehicle and fled Saturday night in Hobe Sound.

Seth Seidler, 18, of Port St. Lucie, was taken into custody Sunday morning, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Seidler was wanted on warrants of aggravated assault when he crashed the Mercedes-Benz he was driving and ran behind a business at the corner of Federal Highway and Southeast Osprey Street.

After eluding authorities overnight, Seidler was apprehended about 8 a.m., deputies said.

He now faces charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest, and fleeing and eluding.

