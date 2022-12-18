Deputies: Tampa women traveled to Martin County to sell cocaine, meth

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two Tampa women have been arrested after they traveled to the Treasure Coast for the purposes of selling illegal drugs, deputies said.

Juanita Fluckes, 25, and Lauren Rosetti, 32, face charges of trafficking methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, delivery of cocaine, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, detectives identified the women as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and meth in the area.

The women, who have ties to the Treasure Coast, were arrested Friday night when they showed up expecting to make a "lucrative drug sale," deputies said.

Fluckes and Rosetti had 8 ounces of meth and a ½-ounce of cocaine in their possession, deputies said.

During a search of their Stuart hotel room, deputies also found 16 grams of fentanyl and the women's personal supply of Narcan, deputies said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Palm Beach Shores EMT arrested, accused of having sex with 13-year-old
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
Vero Beach man wins $1M playing lottery scratch-off game

Latest News

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates a goal during the World Cup final soccer match between...
Messi, Argentina win World Cup, beat France in penalty shootout
Deputies: Felon caught after crashing car, fleeing behind business
Deputies: Felon caught after crashing car, fleeing behind business
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a two-point conversion during the second...
Bills beat Dolphins 32-29, clinch 4th straight playoff berth