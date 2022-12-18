Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A fire erupted inside a four-story condominium building Sunday in Boca Raton.

The fire started on the second floor of the Boca View Condominium on Spanish River Road, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and extinguished the flames.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the fire, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

