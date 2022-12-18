Martin scores 18 as FAU beats FIU 79-53 in C-USA opener

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Alijah Martin's 18 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Florida International 79-53 on Saturday in the Conference USA opener.

Martin was 6 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (10-1). Johnell Davis added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had 10 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin was 5 of 6 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds. It was the ninth straight victory for the Owls.

Denver Jones finished with 12 points and four steals for the Panthers (4-6). Mohamed Sanogo added 11 points for Florida International.

