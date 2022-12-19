Alligator spotted swimming in ocean near Jupiter Inlet

Beachgoers and boaters near the Jupiter Inlet might have spotted an unusual sight this past weekend.

Nick Serrano, a local aerial photographer, said he and his girlfriend went to the beach on Saturday to record some footage of migrating blacktip sharks.

Instead, they spotted what he described as an 8- to 10-foot alligator swimming in the surf just north of Jupiter inlet on Jupiter island.

"I've lived along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches for 18 years and have never seen an alligator break the inlet," Serrano posted on Instagram. "A once-in-a-lifetime experience I'll be sure to remember."

Although unusual, alligators are spotted occasionally swimming in salt water.

Just a couple of months ago, a 12-foot alligator was captured on the surf of Delray Beach, startling onlookers.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said alligators can swim in and tolerate salt water for a short period of time, but it's not their preferred habitat. They are common in freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, brackish water and their associated wetlands.

