Arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash involving golf cart in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Riviera Beach police on Monday announced an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a golf cart back in August.

Police said Willie Joe Shannon Jr., 57, was driving a black Mercedes Benz vehicle on Aug. 16 on the Blue Heron Bridge when he hit Troy Lowry, who was riding in a golf cart.

Lowry was the owner of Get Wet Watersports in Riviera Beach.

Police said Shannon ran from the scene and was later identified as a person of interest in the case based on video evidence.

Shannon was taken into custody on Sunday by Riviera Beach police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

"I’d like to thank our officers, investigators and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for expediting the analysis of forensic evidence collected at the scene, so we could bring the individual responsible for this callous act to justice," Riviera Beach Police Chief Josh Lewis said in a news release.

Shannon is facing charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

