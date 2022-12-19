Bathtub Beach reopens in Martin County

A popular beach is reopening to the public today.

Bathtub Beach on Hutchinson Island South has been closed since early November.

Hurricane Nicole caused flooding along MacArthur Boulevard.

The county's Coastal Engineering Division added sand to reinforce the dunes.

Lifeguard towers are back in place and lifeguards will resume normal hours daily between 10 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

