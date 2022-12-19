Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning.

The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd.

Boat sinks off Intracoastal Waterway after catching fire.
Boat sinks off Intracoastal Waterway after catching fire.

WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before it sank into the Intracoastal.

According to Boca Raton police, the occupant on the boat was able to get off safely before the boat drifted farther south.

The fire is out and crews are now working to remove the sunken boat.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’

Latest News

Woman shot dead in Belle Glade
Arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash involving golf cart in Riviera Beach
Recipes for Success training underserved workers for culinary jobs
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish