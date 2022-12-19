Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway

One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning.

The boat caught fire at around 9 a.m. in the Intracoastal Waterway, near the Boca Raton Beach Club at 900 S Ocean Blvd.

Boat sinks off Intracoastal Waterway after catching fire.

WPTV viewer Mark Weingarden captured video of smoke billowing from the boat before it sank into the Intracoastal.

According to Boca Raton police, the occupant on the boat was able to get off safely before the boat drifted farther south.

The fire is out and crews are now working to remove the sunken boat.

