Police: 56 people arrested after 7-month-long investigation

Police in Riviera Beach said a seven-month-long undercover investigation into drug activity in the city has resulted in the arrest of dozens of people.

Known as "Operation Time Capsule," the investigation was sparked by community complaints about street-level drug activity in Riviera Beach.

Police said the operation targeted drug dealers who had a "negative impact on the quality of life" for the neighborhoods where drug sales were prevalent.

Investigators said during the operation, a drug-related homicide occurred in the city, resulting in three arrests.

The Riviera Beach Police Department on Dec. 2, with the assistance of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Jupiter Police Department, West Palm Beach Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearm & Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S Marshals Fugitive Taskforce, helped in the arrests.

Police said Monday that 56 arrests have been made out of the 78 targets of the operation.

