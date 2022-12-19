Recipes for Success training underserved workers for culinary jobs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Preparing people for successful careers as entrepreneurs or employees in the culinary industry is one of the mission of Recipes for Success.

"Recipes for Success is a culinary training program designed to break the cycle of under an unemployment in Palm Beach County by matching clients with available jobs in the culinary industry," said Christine Raymond, the executive director and general counsel for Extraordinary Charities.

The program makes significant improvements in their clients' lives.

"It's life changing, you know? Not only do they have a sense of purpose, but they are confident that they can provide for themselves and for their family. It's really a game changer," Raymond said.

How to Julienne Peppers

"Just to watch a client who has never handled food to walk in the kitchen, learn a skill and then even just dream about the possibility of having a job it's just amazing. Their entire demeanor changes. And this is not just for clients with unique abilities. It's really for anybody in Palm Beach County who is looking to make a career change or develop a career for the first time," said Raymond.

Often many of the clients are hired at SubCulture restaurant group.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Palm Beach Shores EMT arrested, accused of having sex with 13-year-old

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over Cleveland Hopkins Airport Thursday, July 23, 2009. (AP...
Coast Guard searching for 9 suspected Cuban migrants off Lake Worth Beach
Highmark Stadium is shown behind a pile of snow in a parking lot before an NFL football game...
Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas
Staying mindful of mental health during the holidays