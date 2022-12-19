Woman shot dead in Belle Glade

A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of W Avenue A.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the female victim dead at the scene.

Another woman was detained in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The motive for the homicide was unclear.

The victim's name has not been released.

