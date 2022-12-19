Woman shot dead in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman was gunned down Monday morning in Belle Glade, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. in the 400 block of W Avenue A.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the female victim dead at the scene.

Another woman was detained in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The motive for the homicide was unclear.

The victim's name has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’

Latest News

Arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash involving golf cart in Riviera Beach
Recipes for Success training underserved workers for culinary jobs
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over Cleveland Hopkins Airport Thursday, July 23, 2009. (AP...
Coast Guard searching for 9 suspected Cuban migrants off Lake Worth Beach