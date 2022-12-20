Former FAU student sentenced for producing child sex abuse material

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend the next 24 years in prison after federal prosecutors said he produced child sexual abuse material involving a 14-year-old girl.

The sentencing of Shawn Anthony Jackson Outler, 23, was announced Monday.

According to court records, Outler used social media applications to form relationships with nine girls ranging in age from 13 to 17.

After befriending the minors, he enticed them to create sexually explicit videos and directed them to engage in sexually explicit activity via video conferencing.

Prosecutors said Outler had dominant/submissive relationships with some of the girls that involved verbally belittling and humiliating them. Some of the victims engaged in self-harm such as burning, carving and cutting.

He had some of the girls perform degrading acts and threatened to post them online if they didn't comply with his requests for the production of sexually explicit acts, investigators said.

Outler was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on March 3.

In addition to Outler's prison sentence, he will have 25 years of supervised release, pay restitution and register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
Jupiter Grinch to make comeback after considering taking time off
Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’

Latest News

Decision challenging Andrew Warren ouster expected in coming days
Persecution, policy, economy driving surge in Cuban migration to Florida
FPL CEO after Ian hit Fort Myers: 'We were able to restore power here in days'
Fort Myers Beach continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian