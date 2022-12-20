Former FAU student sentenced for producing child sex abuse material

A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend the next 24 years in prison after federal prosecutors said he produced child sexual abuse material involving a 14-year-old girl.

The sentencing of Shawn Anthony Jackson Outler, 23, was announced Monday.

According to court records, Outler used social media applications to form relationships with nine girls ranging in age from 13 to 17.

After befriending the minors, he enticed them to create sexually explicit videos and directed them to engage in sexually explicit activity via video conferencing.

Prosecutors said Outler had dominant/submissive relationships with some of the girls that involved verbally belittling and humiliating them. Some of the victims engaged in self-harm such as burning, carving and cutting.

He had some of the girls perform degrading acts and threatened to post them online if they didn't comply with his requests for the production of sexually explicit acts, investigators said.

Outler was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on March 3.

In addition to Outler's prison sentence, he will have 25 years of supervised release, pay restitution and register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Scripps Only Content 2022