Minnesota town now has more nutcrackers than people

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Minnesota town has more nutcrackers than people.

There are 5,012 nutcrackers inside the Rock County History Center in Luverne.

More than 3,000 of them belong to 92-year-old Betty Mann.

She told WCCO that she began collecting them in 2001 after having a tough Christmas.

"I have a shirt at home that says, 'Crazy nutcracker lady,'" Mann told the news station.

The nutcracker collection includes Santas, pirates, police, and characters from “The Wizard of Oz."

