PBSO arrests driver of fatal crash involving motorcyclist

A 44-year-old woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence is behind bars.

The arrest comes nearly two months after the fatal crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was driving a Toyota Highlander during the early morning hours on Oct. 30.

According to deputies, the driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail in the center lane when the Gonzalez turned into his path.

The motorcycle overturned and both the motorcycle and the motorcyclist slid southbound and collided with the passenger side of the Toyota.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Gonzalez and another passenger were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Following an investigation, deputies arrest Gonzalez on Tuesday and booked her into Palm Beach County Jail for DUI manslaughter.

