PBSO arrests driver of fatal crash involving motorcyclist

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 44-year-old woman accused of killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence is behind bars.

The arrest comes nearly two months after the fatal crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was driving a Toyota Highlander during the early morning hours on Oct. 30.

According to deputies, the driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail in the center lane when the Gonzalez turned into his path.

The motorcycle overturned and both the motorcycle and the motorcyclist slid southbound and collided with the passenger side of the Toyota.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Gonzalez and another passenger were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Following an investigation, deputies arrest Gonzalez on Tuesday and booked her into Palm Beach County Jail for DUI manslaughter.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
Police: 56 people arrested after 7-month-long investigation
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
FPL CEO after Ian hit Fort Myers: 'We were able to restore power here in days'

Latest News

Will Florida Republicans go further on abortion restrictions next year?
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road projects scheduled in Palm Beach County as communities grow
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Vero Beach resident claims $2 million Florida Lottery ticket