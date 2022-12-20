Vero Beach resident claims $2 million Florida Lottery ticket

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a 30-year-old Treasure Coast resident claimed a big prize.

Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, claimed a $2 million top prize from the FLORIDA 100X THE CASH scratch-off game.

The winnings were received as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from a Publix grocery store, located at 1451 Sebastian Blvd. in Sebastian.

Officials said the retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44. However, the chances of winning $2 million are 1-in-5,758,778.

