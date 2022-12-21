Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The body of a missing 17-year-old from Lantana was found Wednesday near Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO said detectives were actively investigating the whereabouts of Emmanuel Castaneda at about 2:30 p.m.

That's when the boy's body was located near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North.

Detectives are treating the case as a homicide.

The sheriff's office said Castaneda was last seen on Saturday.

He was a student at Lake Worth High School.

Elluvia Francisco took to social media on Saturday night that her son went to visit a friend arund 6:30 p.m. and never came back. He was last seen in the Delray Beach area with her white Toyota Camry.

