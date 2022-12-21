Jason Candle, Toledo hold off Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton has been good to Jason Candle.

Toledo overcame a 7-3 halftime deficit and then held on in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's Boca Raton Bowl to defeat reeling Liberty 21-19 at FAU Stadium. It was the first bowl victory for Toledo since Candle made his head coaching debut on the same field in 2015.

Playing in a steady rain for most of the night, the Rockets led 21-7 in the fourth quarter but had to hold off a furious comeback by Liberty to end their bowl skid under Candle, who had lost his previous four bowl appearances.

Liberty scored the final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it a 2-point game. Kaidon Salter found Treon Sibley in the end zone for a 29-yard score with 7:24 to play, but Nate Brown missed the extra point attempt. Then Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels connected with Bentley Hanshaw on a 67-yard strike to fool the Toledo defense, cutting the lead to 21-19. But Liberty's two-point conversion attempt failed and Toledo was able to run out the clock.

Sophomore quarterback Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo.

Toledo's first drive ended with a stop on fourth down, giving Liberty favorable field position to set up the first score of the game – a 9-yard touchdown run by Shedro Louis.

Starting quarterback Dequan Finn was injured late in the first quarter and backup Tucker Gleason led the Rockets down the field in the second half, resulting in a 41-yard field goal by Thomas Cluckey.

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn runs away from Liberty linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. during the first quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Toledo took the lead with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Finn to Lenny Kuhl after halftime.

Then on the next possession, Toledo defensive end Nate Givhan sacked Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, who lost the football. Toledo linebacker Jamal Hines recovered the fumble at Liberty's 8-yard line, but the Rockets had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Cluckey.

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter fumbles after getting hit by Toledo defensive end Nate Givhan during the second quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Liberty had a chance to regain the lead after Treon Sibley recovered a muffed punt return, but a false start forced the Flames back 10 yards and Brown missed a 32-yard field goal try to the left of the goal posts.

Finn's 1-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion pass to Jacquez Stuart in the fourth quarter put the Rockets ahead 21-7.

Liberty finished its season on a four-game losing streak. The Flames had never lost a bowl before Tuesday night, winning each of their previous three appearances.

Salter was 12 for 20 for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Flames.

It was a strong finish for the Rockets, who beat Ohio to win their Mid-American Conference under Candle.

