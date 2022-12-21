Martin County to open cold weather shelter this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Treasure Coast is preparing for the coldest weather of the season, which is forecast to impact the area this weekend.

The Martin County Board of County Commissioners announced Wednesday that a cold weather shelter will open starting Friday through Saturday.

Pre-registration is required for use of the shelter and must take place in-person by noon Thursday at any of the following locations:

  • House of Hope - 2484 Southeast Bonita Street in Stuart
  • LAHIA - 1760 Southeast Salerno Road in Stuart
  • Salvation Army - 821 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stuart

Once participants register, they will be told the location of the shelter.

This is expected to be the coldest Christmas in our area in more than 30 years with weekend lows in the 30s and 40s. Highs will be mostly in the 50s this weekend.

