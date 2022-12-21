Missing 17-year-old boy found dead near Loxahatchee
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The body of a missing 17-year-old was found Wednesday near Loxahatchee, deputies said.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said detectives were actively investigating the whereabouts of Emmanuel Castaneda at about 2:30 p.m.
That's when the boy's body was located near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane N.
Detectives are treating the case as a homicide.
The sheriff's office said Castaneda was last seen on Saturday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2022