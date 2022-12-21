New Brightline station in Boca Raton begins service

South Florida residents will now have another way to travel throughout the state.

Brightline service begins Wednesday at two new train stations, one in Boca Raton and another in Aventura.

The Boca Raton station, located at 101 NW Fourth Street, just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city's public library, is the latest station to open as Brightline continues its expansion across South Florida and eventually up to Orlando.

The Boca Raton and Aventura stations are now the fourth and fifth Brightline stations to open.

The Aventura station is located at 19796 West Dixie Highway near the Aventura Mall. A ribbon cutting was held at the new locations on Tuesday.

One-way fares start at just $10 for a limited time.

The trip from West Palm Beach to the Boca Raton station is about 25 minutes.

Brightline said its schedule for the new station will focus on commuter patterns during the morning and evening during the week. On the weekends and during non-peak hours, Brightline will provide service approximately every other hour.

Once the Orlando station opens in 2023, the trip from Boca Raton to Central Florida will be just under two-and-a-half hours, traveling at speeds up to 125 miles per hour.

To see a full Brightline train schedule and to purchase tickets,click here.

