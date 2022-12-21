Northern blizzard could create messy situation for holiday travelers

A big winter weather system is expected to impact travelers from Chicago to South Florida just days before the Christmas holiday.

"I think people are scrambling to change the flights," said Joseph Carbone of Brooklyn, New York, as he arrived Wednesday at Palm Beach International Airport. "They want to get to their destination before the storm."

Many airlines were waiving fees for travelers who are changing their flights.

Delays and cancelations are expected to begin Thursday when snow, winds and brutal cold hit the Midwest and then move east on Friday.

"We started to think about it when they started talking about the weather," said Mark Brennan, who changed his Thursday flight from New York to West Palm Beach to Wednesday. "My wife is super conservative about these things, so she got online and booked it."

The timing of the storm couldn't come at a worse time than when travel is at a peak.

"This storm is complicated because if there is a flight canceled, if your flight's late and you miss your connection, there aren’t going to be many empty seats this time around for an airline to find a new spot to get you home," Ben Mutzabaugh at The Points Guy said.

He said it may be hard at this point for travelers to try and rebook a Wednesday night flight ahead of the storm.

"Keep your fingers crossed and pack your patience, I know that's a cliché, but it's the one thing to do in this situation," Mutzabaugh said. "Know your back up plans if a plane is canceled or if you miss a connection."

