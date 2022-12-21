Toledo takes lead in third quarter of Boca Raton Bowl

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs up the middle against Toledo during the first half...
Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs up the middle against Toledo during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Playing in a steady rain, Toledo has taken the lead in the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl after trailing 7-3 at halftime.

Toledo's first drive ended with a stop on fourth down, giving Liberty favorable field position to set up the first score of the game – a 9-yard touchdown run by Shedro Louis.

Starting quarterback Dequan Finn was injured late in the first quarter and backup Tucker Gleason led the Rockets down the field in the second half, resulting in a 41-yard field goal by Thomas Cluckey.

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn runs away from Liberty linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. during the...
Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn runs away from Liberty linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. during the first quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Toledo took the lead with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Finn to Lenny Kuhl after halftime.

Then on the next possession, Toledo defensive end Nate Givhan sacked Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, who lost the football. Toledo linebacker Jamal Hines recovered the fumble at Liberty's 8-yard line, but the Rockets had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Cluckey.

Liberty entered Tuesday night on a three-game losing streak. The Flames have never lost a bowl game.

Meanwhile, Toledo is in search of its first bowl win since a 32-17 victory against Temple in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl.

