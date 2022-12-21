Wellington project concerns small business owners

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The debate over the future of an executive suite building owned by the village of Wellington has some small business owners worried.

"There is no other option," Dermot Mac Mahon, a real estate and probate attorney who has an office in the Lake Wellington Professional Center, said. "If we are vacated out of here, you have nowhere to go."

A village workshop meeting on Dec. 12 looked at several options for the Phase Three work at the community center, focusing on a competition pool and possible water park.

Dermot Mac Mahon shares why he is opposed to the project in Wellington.
Dermot Mac Mahon shares why he is opposed to the project in Wellington.

The office building was purchased by the village in 2013 as part of a "land banking" strategy to obtain property adjacent to the community center property.

Since then, the village has leased out office space with an average rent of just over $800 a month with about 66 businesses occupying small and large offices.

But new plans for redeveloping the village's community center have some taking a long look at the future of the office space and continuing to have the village manage it.

"There is nowhere to go. The only other executive suites are off Lake Worth Road, but that's not in Wellington," Mac Mahon said. "Half my clients are Wellington residents. They like the convenience of coming here."

Stuart Hack worries about the future of his small business if the project is built in Wellington.
Stuart Hack worries about the future of his small business if the project is built in Wellington.

"I'm sad about it," Stuart Hack, an accountant who leases three offices in the building. "I think, in a sense, the tenants here have kind of become like a family."

No decisions have been made and village council members are still weighing other options, scheduling to talk it over more in January.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
Police: 56 people arrested after 7-month-long investigation
A group that helps remove and relocate venomous snakes said they came across a massive boa...
VIDEO: Massive 9-foot boa constrictor found in Florida backyard
FPL CEO after Ian hit Fort Myers: 'We were able to restore power here in days'

Latest News

Dolphins star visits 'Lunch Lady Squad' to celebrate cafeteria crew's success
Palm Beach County to invest millions in sand restoration along coastline
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
Will Florida Republicans go further on abortion restrictions next year?