WPTV Chief Meteorologist surprises Palm City girl who 'fought a shark and won'

On this first day of winter, it's ironic, appropriate and very South Florida for WPTV to have a big scoop of Italian ice with 10-year-old Jasmine Carney of Palm City.

She's the young girl everyone has come to know and love after she fought off a shark on Hobe Sound Beach about a month ago.

"I fought a shark and won," Carney told WPTV, shortly after the shark encounter. The shark took a bite out of her foot, forcing her to have surgery and briefly stay at a hospital.

Carney has been at home recovering and was recently able to go back to school. She uses a scooter to help her get around, as her doctors believe it will be about another month before she's fully recovered.

WPTV asked Carney how her recovery is going. "Great," she said. "I'm feeling really good. Swelling has gone down."

Carney is finding joy in modified dodgeball at school. She's also been spending time reading books about sharks, and she now has a theory on why a shark bit her in the first place.

"The shark was chasing some food near the beach into shallow water, and then it saw my foot and bit me and thought it was a fish," she explained.

As WPTV met with Carney at Annie's Italian Ices in Jupiter, a surprise visitor showed up to meet Carney.

"The weather person," Carney said.

Carney and her family have been wanting to meet WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle since the day we first reported her story from her hospital bed.

Carney and Weagle chatted about the weather and closed a deal on a visit to WPTV.

"Can I," Carney asked Weagle.

"Yes, you can come to the station," he said.

WPTV is looking forward to Carney's visit once she's fully back on her feet.

Scripps Only Content 2022