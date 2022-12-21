Zelenskyy to meet with Biden in Washington

In this image released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for his meeting with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022. Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and her visit marks a major show of continuing support for the country's struggle against Russia. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress, in person, in Washington on Wednesday.

The risky trip would mark the first time Zelenskyy has left his country since Russia's invasion in February.

Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were presumably not permitted to speak about the trip because of concerns about Zelenskyy's safety while traveling.

Sources, as the New York Times reported, said the travel plans were not final and subject to changes.

If the trip comes to fruition by Wednesday, Zelenskyy would be expected to meet with Biden at the White House for "an announcement," the Times reported. It would likely be related to a new round of military assistance pledged by the Biden administration.

Zelenskyy would then go to Capitol Hill to delivery a prime time speech, according to reports.

Some U.S. lawmakers have expressed opposition to sending billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, including Republicans who have opposed past packages of aid that were approved.

Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted on Tuesday, "our government wants to send yet another $47 billion to Ukraine."

“Yes, really,” she said.

