3 Dolphins selected to Pro Bowl, but Tagovailoa not among them

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) calls a play in the huddle with Miami Dolphins...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) calls a play in the huddle with Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72), Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three Miami Dolphins players have been selected to the reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't among them.

Tagovailoa was snubbed when Wednesday night's Pro Bowl roster was announced, despite leading all players in fan voting.

Instead, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard are headed to Las Vegas. Armstead and Hill were named starters for the AFC team.

This will mark the fourth Pro Bowl appearance for Armstead, who has started 12 games at left tackle this season.

Hill's 1,529 receiving yards are the most in franchise history and second-most in the NFL this season with three games remaining in the regular season.

Howard was also selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. His 28 career interceptions are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard looks into the backfield during a game against the San...
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard looks into the backfield during a game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif.

This is the first time the Dolphins have had at least three players picked for the Pro Bowl since the 2013 season.

Tagovailoa told reporters earlier in the day that it would be "cool" to be selected, but it's not a goal.

"My feeling on it is, I hope I'm not available for that week (before the Super Bowl)," he said. "We have a lot of goals that we set as a team, and that's really the main goal for me and for the team is to focus on this game first, obviously, but make a playoff run, and hopefully we get that opportunity to win those games deep in January and then make a make a Super Bowl run."

This year's Pro Bowl will be a non-contact flag football game between the AFC and NFC teams. It will be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium.

