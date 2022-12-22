Detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man and woman dead, as well as another man injured.

On Thursday night, PBSO identified the deceased shooter as Mark Lee, 58. Marsy’s Law has been invoked for the deceased woman and surviving man.

"I was getting ready to go to bed, shut the TV off," a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "At that point, I heard somebody screaming for help. I could tell it was serious."

The sheriff's office said the preliminary investigation revealed Lee shot the two other people before taking his own life.

"I came outside and I found the man in the doorway on his hands and knees claiming he had been shot. I saw blood on his hands," the neighbor said. "I didn't want to get too close, because I didn't know if there was still a gunman active. At that point, I called 911 to get police and medic on the way."

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident, and the sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
Madison Miller rescued 5-year-old Bluebell – a lab mix – back in London and had fears of flying...
Family’s dog accidentally flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Nashville
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Vero Beach resident claims $2 million Florida Lottery ticket

Latest News

4 turtles flown from Virginia to Loggerhead Marinelife Center for treatment
Citizens Property Insurance CEO announces retirement
Marine Corps veteran in need gifted car for Christmas
Emotional holiday season for Ukrainian family who found refuge in South Florida