Detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man and woman dead, as well as another man injured.

On Thursday night, PBSO identified the deceased shooter as Mark Lee, 58. Marsy’s Law has been invoked for the deceased woman and surviving man.

"I was getting ready to go to bed, shut the TV off," a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "At that point, I heard somebody screaming for help. I could tell it was serious."

The sheriff's office said the preliminary investigation revealed Lee shot the two other people before taking his own life.

"I came outside and I found the man in the doorway on his hands and knees claiming he had been shot. I saw blood on his hands," the neighbor said. "I didn't want to get too close, because I didn't know if there was still a gunman active. At that point, I called 911 to get police and medic on the way."

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident, and the sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.

