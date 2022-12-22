Indian River County to open cold weather shelter, activate Dignity Bus on Friday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Indian River County is preparing for an arctic cold front this holiday season, which is forecast to impact the area this weekend.

Indian River County officials announced Thursday that the Salvation Army located at 2655 5th St. SW in Vero Beach will serve as a cold weather shelter beginning Friday.

The shelter is available on first-come, first-served basis for the first 40 people who arrive.

On Friday and Saturday, the shelter will open at 5 p.m. each night and close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

The Dignity Bus has 20 sleeping pods, a bathroom and a place for the homeless to keep their...
The Dignity Bus has 20 sleeping pods, a bathroom and a place for the homeless to keep their belongings.

There are tentative plans for the Salvation Army to open on Sunday at 5 p.m. depending on weather conditions.

Dinner will be served nightly, however, no transportation is being offered at this time.

The Source will also have their Dignity Bus activated for cold weather shelter starting at 9 p.m. each night. The Dignity Bus is located at 1015 Commerce Avenue in Vero Beach.

This weekend is expected to be the coldest Christmas in our area in more than 30 years with weekend lows in the 30s and 40s. Highs will be mostly in the 50s.

