Okeechobee County to open warming center this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Okeechobee County is preparing for frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, which is forecast to impact the area this weekend.

Okeechobee County officials announced Thursday that the warming center at RiteLife, located at 202 NE 2nd Street, Suite 5 in Okeechobee will open beginning Friday.

The center will open daily at 5:30 p.m. through Sunday and will remain open until wind chills are above freezing the following morning.

The center may close for the night if no one shows up by 10 p.m.

Anyone needing to use the center should bring their own bedding.

No weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets will be allowed in the center.

