Shelters open in Palm Beach, Martin and Okeechobee Counties ahead of cold front

Cold weather is on its way to South Florida and the temperature changes will begin on Friday.

Everyone from Okeechobee County, Martin County to Palm Beach County will feel the chill in the air. Knowing what's at stake, plans are in place for shelters and warming centers to open this weekend.

Martin County works with three non-profits and they began planning a few days ago.

"We don't have a high census during cold weather sheltering most years," Sally Waite, emergency management director of Martin County, said. "So, we usually see about 10 to 11. We have about 20 people registered."

People in Martin County don't have to bring their own bedding and food will be provided.

On the other end of the spectrum, Okeechobee County is opening a warming center in partnership with RiteLife.

"We can accommodate about 50 people throughout the day at the warming center," Denise Whitehead, with Okeechobee County, said. "Overnight shifts there will be about 30 people that can comfortably be in that warming center."

The center will be open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Indian River County is working with the Salvation Army. A cold weather shelter will be open Friday and Saturday to serve 40 people.

Doors open at 5 p.m. each night and will close at 7 a.m. the following morning. There are tentative plans to open on Christmas Day if needed. And dinner will be served nightly.

In Palm Beach County the opening of a shelter is determined on a daily basis.

"Our threshold for opening shelters is determined each and every day based on the forecast for any one particular day," Mary Blakene, director of Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management said. "And our trigger thresholds are an ambient temperature of 40 degrees or less and or a windchill of 35 degrees or less for more than four hours."

In the event a shelter needs to be opened, the county could help at least a couple hundred people.

In the Palm Beach County, shelters, blankets and a warm meal will be provided.

In Okeechobee at the warming center, RiteLife has services that can help people who are struggling to pay their utilities.

