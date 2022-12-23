Floridians preparing for colder temperatures this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Protecting plants, people, and pets is top of mind for Floridians, who are getting ready for a blast of cold air this Christmas weekend.

At North Pole Christmas Trees in Juno Beach, they’re about to close up for the season.

“Breaking it down,” said Eddie Yanchitis, the owner. "Forty years in the books. We are putting this puppy to bed. I’m from Lake Placid, NY. Guys from Lake Placid have been doing it since the 20s. I started in 1982 down on Northlake.”

Some tree shoppers waited until the last minute.

“Knew you were gonna ask that,” said Paul Edelene from New York. “But looks like there is enough left over to get a good one.”

Yanchitis said tree shoppers seem to be talking about one thing.

“Gonna be cold, gonna be cold, and Floridians don’t like the cold,” he said.

“It’s still warmer than it will be in New York,” said Edelene, who at first didn’t buy much into the cold temps, thinking it was just Floridians being Floridians.

“I was thinking that originally, and then when I saw temps were gonna drop by in some places, up to 40 degrees,” he said.

At nearby Juno Beach, people are getting out.

“Before it gets freezing tomorrow,” said Felicia Anastasi.

“We are gonna stay inside, stick with family,” said Chase Julia. Her grandson is staying in town with her.

Later, Anastasi will be focused on protecting plants and people.

“You got me thinking about it,” she said. “Hadn’t thought about it. I think mostly we were just thinking about keeping the people warm.”

Amanda Barns is in town, pet sitting from Chicago.

“I’ve been told multiple people are without heat in their apartments,” she said. “It’s going to be quite a swing from Chicago, where I believe it’s -7.”

She’s getting the pup out while she can.

“Probably keep the walks short in the morning when it’s super cool,” she said.

A couple visiting from Washington, D.C., got engaged under the Florida sun this morning. Now planning to celebrate in some colder than expected temps in the next couple of day.

“It’s not that cold,” said Matt Jones. “In D.C. tonight, it’s gonna be 15 tonight, and so I can deal with 40s.”

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
Deputies: Man shoots 2, kills 1 before taking own life

Latest News

Last-minute shoppers out in full force day before Christmas Eve
Last living prosecutor of Nuremberg trials to receive Congressional Gold Medal
St. Lucie County to open emergency cold weather shelter Friday
Most of South Florida moves past ‘low’ coronavirus transmission