Holiday travelers opting to drive to their destinations avoid issues at airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

During a week when extreme winter weather caused problems at the nation’s airports, those who decided to drive this week were glad they did.

“Yes, I’m glad we stayed in our vehicle,” said Nicole Potzauf, who stopped at rest area on the Turnpike after a trip from North Georgia to South Florida.

“I’d rather get in my car drive and we get there when we get there,” said Ralph Multary of Port St. Lucie.

The American Automobile Association estimates 102 million people will travel by car this holiday week with 6.3 million in Florida.

Drivers also seemed willing to take it slower on the roads with bad weather in northern states.

“We made it from New Jersey,” said Manuel Monge at the Turnpike rest stop.

“It was OK today. Last night it was windy and rainy a lot of traffic. Everybody left early,” he said.

There is also some good news for drivers this holiday as gas prices keep dropping to around $3 a gallon and even below.

Plus costs for renting a car, AAA said, are down 19% from this time last year.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
Deputies: Man shoots 2, kills 1 before taking own life

Latest News

Floridians preparing for colder temperatures this weekend
Last-minute shoppers out in full force day before Christmas Eve
Last living prosecutor of Nuremberg trials to receive Congressional Gold Medal
St. Lucie County to open emergency cold weather shelter Friday