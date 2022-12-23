Last-minute shoppers out in full force day before Christmas Eve

From The Gardens Mall, to Tanger Outlets Palm Beach, to shopping small —everyone WPTV spoke with on Friday before the holiday weekend had something in common.

"I'm going last-minute shopping for family and friends," Alekandra London said, while shopping at the outlet mall in West Palm Beach. "You think of someone you forgot, and you just run out real quick."

Some people are finding the errands frustrating.

"Getting in here was a little much," London said.

"It's absolutely hectic," Ryan Acevedo said. "So many people out here."

Others said it's not that bad.

"It's been fun," Fran Sternberg said, while shopping at Bread By Johnny in Jupiter. "It's a beautiful 80-degree day."

Shannon Vivo, owner of Initial Styles in Jupiter, said the bath and body section of her boutique is a go-to for last-minute gifts.

"You can't go wrong with a bath bomb, shower steamer or lotion," she said.

Initial Styles is open Friday and Saturday, Christmas Eve, for last-minute shoppers. So, is Bread by Johnny.

"We have black pepper parmesan made with imported Italian parmesan cheese," Johnny Van Cora said. "Christmas Eve is a really crazy day at the shop. I've been here since 9 p.m. last night."

Van Cora added that his breads are popular as gifts for hosts or hostesses of holiday events.

"No one is mad about it," Sternberg said. "I'm getting the good bread."

