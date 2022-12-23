Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.

Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department, said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Congress Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

White said two men who knew each other had gotten into an argument in the parking lot, and one of them had shot the other in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

White said the shooter is still on the run.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call the Delray Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
Deputies: Man shoots 2, kills 1 before taking own life

Latest News

A traveler, right, checks on her cellphone as other travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare...
Winter storm causing flight cancelations, power outages across the US
Companies holding back on holiday bonuses
Santa’s house increased in value by 12% over last year, Zillow says
Not a joke: Great last minute gifts at your local convenience store