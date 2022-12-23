Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Boca Raton boy

A Missing Child Alert has been issued Friday for a 1-year-old Boca Raton boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was last seen Thursday near the Town Center at Boca Raton mall, located in the 6000 block of west Glades Road.

Ristick has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Update! The suspect's age is included. PLEASE SHARE! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Gabriel Ristick, a 1 year old. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or 911. pic.twitter.com/8NxnZoM4az — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 23, 2022

The FDLE said Ristick may be with Vinie Ristick, 20, who is 5'6", 220 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray polo and blue jeans.

The pair may be traveling in a gray Chrysler Town & County minivan with an Illinois license plate DQ83169.

If you've seen Ristick, call the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or 911 immediately.

