One woman hospitalized after shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
One woman was injured in a shooting late Thursday at a residence, the Riviera Beach Police Department said.

The unidentfied woman was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center after the shooting in the 10 block of East 27th Street around 8:50 p.m.

Riviera Beach Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is actively investigating the shooting and anyone with information, is asked to contact the department at 561-845-4123 or 911 for an emergency.

