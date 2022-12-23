2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say

By ANGELA CHARLTON
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.

Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.

