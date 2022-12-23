Santa’s house increased in value by 12% over last year, Zillow says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST
Santa's home value has skyrocketed.

Zillow says the North Pole residence is now worth $1,154,137.

According to the real estate listing website, Saint Nick's fictional home sits on 25 acres and was built in the 1800s.

It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and accommodations for the elves.

Zillow listed the property six years ago for just over $650,000.

Since then, the value has soared by 77%.

According to Zillow, the property's value has increased by 12% in the past year.

