St. Lucie County to open emergency cold weather shelter Friday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce are partnering with an organization to open an emergency cold weather shelter on Friday.

In the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter this weekend at the Percy Peek Gym. The gym is located at 2902 Ave. D and will be open Friday through Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter, contact In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

