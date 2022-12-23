Winter storm causing flight cancelations, power outages across the US

A traveler, right, checks on her cellphone as other travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare...
A traveler, right, checks on her cellphone as other travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More than 200 million people from Washington state to Florida are under wind chill alerts thanks to a massive winter storm that's brought frigid temperatures and blizzard-like conditions, the National Weather Service said.

Thousands of flights have been canceled in what experts call one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons ever.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ashton Robinson Cook told the Associated Press that the frigid air moving across the nation would make places like Des Moines, Iowa, feel like minus 37 degrees.

Conditions like that could make it possible to suffer frostbite in less than five minutes, the news outlet reported.

Roads across the U.S. are being closed because of heavy snow and ice.

In South Dakota, Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver told the Associated Press that winds had created drifts over 10 feet in some places, making it impossible to get vital things like firewood to residents.

The storm has also caused massive power outages across the U.S.

According to poweroutages.us, more than 102,000 people are without power in Connecticut and North Carolina. In Georiga, 95,321 people are without power.

For officials in Texas, they said what happened in February 2021, when the state's power grid system was overwhelmed due to an ice storm, won't happen again, the news outlet reported.

Pennsylvania's largest school system moved its classes online because of the winter storm, while additional troopers with the Michigan State Police were being deployed to help stranded motorists, the Associated Press reported.

The storm is also causing headaches at airports across the nation.

According to the tracking site FlightAware, 5,853 flights had been canceled as of Friday morning.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
Deputies: Man shoots 2, kills 1 before taking own life

Latest News

Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
Companies holding back on holiday bonuses
Santa’s house increased in value by 12% over last year, Zillow says
Not a joke: Great last minute gifts at your local convenience store