Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was treating Emmanuel Castaneda's death as a homicide.

In the update Friday, PBSO gave no information on possible suspects.

At 2:30 p.m., PBSO located the boy's body near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North.

The sheriff's office said Castaneda, a student at Lake Worth High School, was last seen Saturday.

The teen's mother, Elluvia Francisco, posted to social media on Saturday night that her son went to visit a friend at about 6:30 p.m. but never came back. He was last seen in the Delray Beach area with her white Toyota Camry. The car is missing.

A GoFundMe account set up Thursday by the Corena Gerena has raised $8,795.

The family has not released funeral arrangements.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
Deputies: Man shoots 2, kills 1 before taking own life

Latest News

Port St. Lucie man, 66, loses control of truck, dies in crash, FHP says
Holiday travelers opting to drive to their destinations avoid issues at airport
Floridians preparing for colder temperatures this weekend
Last-minute shoppers out in full force day before Christmas Eve