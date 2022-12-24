Disaster Recovery Center closing but help available for Hurricane Ian relief

The federal government's Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Center in Palm Beach County will close permanently Thursday.

The center at Hagen Ranch Road Library in Delray Beach will be closed for the holiday through Tuesday, will reopen Wednesday and close Thursday at 4 p.m. for assistance, including with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

After the center closes, survivors affected by Ian in late September can still register for assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their application in the following ways:

▪ Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

▪ Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

▪ At one of FEMA's other disaster recovery center locations.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans.

