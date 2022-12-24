Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana

One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a 17-year juvenile on first-degree murder charges.

PBSO on Saturday morning said during the investigation the suspect, who was born Aug. 2, 2005, was developed.

"Through various interviews, search warrants, and forensic data, probable cause was established for his arrest for First Degree Murder with a firearm and Armed Carjacking," PBSO said.

The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center in West Palm Beach for processing. Juveniles are not named unless they are charged as an adult.

Sheriff's Spokesman Teri Barbera told WPTV that Castaneda was killed by gunfire. PBSO is not planning to release additional information today.

On Friday, PBSO said the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was homicide. No information was given on possible suspects.

Castaneda's body was found at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North near Loxahatchee.

The sheriff's office said Castaneda, a student at Lake Worth High School, was last seen Saturday.

The teen's mother, Elluvia Francisco, posted to social media on Saturday night that her son went to visit a friend at about 6:30 p.m. but never came back. He was last seen in the Delray Beach area with her white Toyota Camry. The car is missing.

A GoFundMe account set up Thursday by the Corena Gerena has raised $9,120.

The family has not released funeral arrangements.

PBSO posted on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with the Castaneda family as we continue to work on this case and bring justice for Emmanuel."

