Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In a Christmas Day tradition, Palm Beach County's top prosecutor once again volunteered to keep the wheels of justice moving.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg worked first-appearance court hearings at the courthouse located on Gun Club Road on Sunday.

"It is a small thank you to my hard-working staff to cover first appearance court and allow my team members to be home with their families on Christmas Day," Aronberg said in a statement.

Someone who is arrested usually has to see a judge within 24 hours — hence the Christmas Day court.

Aronberg told WPTV in 2017 that many people in court on Christmas Day are for domestic violence crimes — families accused of fighting on the holiday.

"It's the dark side of families getting together with food and alcohol, it's that you have some people who act poorly then commit domestic violence or other crimes," the state attorney said.

Aronberg, who was elected as the county's top prosecutor in 2012, will be up for reelection in 2024.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
Schoolchildren and chaperones gather in front of the Florida Historic Capitol building during a...
Here's a look at the new laws taking effect in 2023
Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide

Latest News

Judge won't drop charges against former Florida gubernatorial candidate
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
Florida deputy fatally shot during Christmas Eve standoff
Miami-Dade County outlines plan to fight extreme heat