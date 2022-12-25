Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition

In a Christmas Day tradition, Palm Beach County's top prosecutor once again volunteered to keep the wheels of justice moving.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg worked first-appearance court hearings at the courthouse located on Gun Club Road on Sunday.

"It is a small thank you to my hard-working staff to cover first appearance court and allow my team members to be home with their families on Christmas Day," Aronberg said in a statement.

Someone who is arrested usually has to see a judge within 24 hours — hence the Christmas Day court.

Aronberg told WPTV in 2017 that many people in court on Christmas Day are for domestic violence crimes — families accused of fighting on the holiday.

"It's the dark side of families getting together with food and alcohol, it's that you have some people who act poorly then commit domestic violence or other crimes," the state attorney said.

Aronberg, who was elected as the county's top prosecutor in 2012, will be up for reelection in 2024.

