West Palm Beach family serves up hot meals on cold Christmas

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A downtown West Palm Beach family made sure more people in need got to enjoy Christmas dinner and had someone to share it with.

For more than four hours Sunday, volunteers braved the cold to transform a front yard into a place to give out hot meals and smiles.

The meal included turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese and much more.

It was all handed out to families from the Miller family’s front yard located on 23rd Street in West Palm Beach.

It's the family's 11th year handing out meals.

MORE: Christmas Day feast served to hundreds in need at Town Center at Boca Raton

Willie Miller (left) discusses why serves hot meals on Christmas Day for those in need.
Willie Miller (left) discusses why serves hot meals on Christmas Day for those in need.

They first started the food giveaway as a way to teach their children that Christmas is more about giving than it is receiving and have continued the tradition ever since.

"The true meaning is giving back. The real reason for the season is giving back," Willie Miller said. "For us, giving is not seasonal or occasional. It's a lifestyle."

About 30 people volunteered to help, handing out more than 200 plates of food to those who either can't afford a meal themselves or just don’t have anyone to celebrate with.

The Millers said all of this was made possible thanks to generous donors in the community and local restaurants.

If you would like to get involved next year, contact the family to donate meals or your time.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's first female agriculture commissioner prepares for departure
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
‘It makes me really happy’: Teen who walks several miles to work, school gifted car for Christmas
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana
Schoolchildren and chaperones gather in front of the Florida Historic Capitol building during a...
Here's a look at the new laws taking effect in 2023

Latest News

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Christmas Day feast served to hundreds in need
Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition
Judge won't drop charges against former Florida gubernatorial candidate